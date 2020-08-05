Haemonetics’ (HAE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $119.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.60.

NYSE HAE opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 639 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $62,002.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 687 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $66,659.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,651 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,110. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

