Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 151,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 42,201 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,681,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 32,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.04.

Shares of HBI opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.