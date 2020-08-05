Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Hannan Metals Ltd (CVE:HAN) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.44, approximately 105,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 193,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24.

About Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN)

Hannan Metals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the County Clare zinc-silver-lead-copper property, which consists of nine prospecting licenses for 35,444 hectares located in County Clare, Ireland.

