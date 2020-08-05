HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

FUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $212,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,924,782.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $270,999.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,871.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 46.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 117.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 0.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HB Fuller stock opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. HB Fuller has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HB Fuller will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This is a boost from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

