Head-To-Head Analysis: G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) versus Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRCQ)

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) and Centric Brands (OTCMKTS:CTRCQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of G-III Apparel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Centric Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of G-III Apparel Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Centric Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for G-III Apparel Group and Centric Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G-III Apparel Group 0 7 4 0 2.36 Centric Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus target price of $18.64, suggesting a potential upside of 91.34%. Given G-III Apparel Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe G-III Apparel Group is more favorable than Centric Brands.

Profitability

This table compares G-III Apparel Group and Centric Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G-III Apparel Group 3.15% 8.68% 3.92% Centric Brands N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares G-III Apparel Group and Centric Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G-III Apparel Group $3.16 billion 0.15 $143.84 million $3.19 3.05 Centric Brands $596.60 million 0.00 -$123.77 million N/A N/A

G-III Apparel Group has higher revenue and earnings than Centric Brands.

Risk and Volatility

G-III Apparel Group has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centric Brands has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

G-III Apparel Group beats Centric Brands on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. The company markets apparel and other products under the proprietary brand names, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Black Rivet, Wilsons, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, and G-III for Her; and licensed brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Guess?, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Levi's, Vince Camuto, Kensie, and Dockers. It has licenses with the National Football League, Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, Touch by Alyssa Milano, Hands High, Collegiate Licensing Company, Starter, and Alliance of American Football, as well as approximately 150 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. As of January 31, 2019, it operated 308 leased retail stores, which included 139 Wilsons Leather stores, 111 G.H. Bass stores, 42 DKNY stores, 11 Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores, and 5 Calvin Klein Performance stores. The company also operates Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, DKNY, and Karl Lagerfeld Paris branded online stores. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is based in New York, New York.

About Centric Brands

Centric Brands Inc. designs, produces, merchandises, manages, markets, and distributes kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel. Its owned brands include Hudson, a designer and marketer of women's and men's branded denim and apparel; Robert Graham, an eclectic apparel and accessories brand; and SWIMS, a Scandinavian lifestyle brand for a range of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products through its owned retail stores, e-commerce Websites, retail partners' Websites, and partner shop-in-shops, as well as to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. It operates retail stores for its Robert Graham and SWIMS brands. As of May 15, 2019, the company operated 31 Robert Graham brand stores, which consisted of 19 full price stores and 12 outlet stores; and 3 SWIMS brand outlet stores, which consisted of 1 full price store and 2 outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Differential Brands Group Inc. and changed its name to Centric Brands Inc. in October 2018. Centric Brands Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York. On May 18, 2020, Centric Brands Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

