Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS HLTOY opened at $7.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.09.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter.

Hellenic Telecom Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

