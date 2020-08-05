Hess (NYSE:HES) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73. Hess has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Hess by 457.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,311,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460,554 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Hess by 14.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,326,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,193,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,253,000 after purchasing an additional 794,805 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,888,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,073,000 after purchasing an additional 187,360 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

