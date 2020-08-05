Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

NYSE HRC opened at $94.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $250,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,747 shares of company stock worth $1,657,089 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 53.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.8% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.