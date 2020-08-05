Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s current price.

HRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $94.75 on Monday. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.69.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,646.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $250,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,747 shares of company stock worth $1,657,089 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 983.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,209,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,864,000 after buying an additional 40,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $78,748,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 567,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,043,000 after acquiring an additional 179,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

