Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

HMLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Danske cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 24.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 75.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 93,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 40,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 42.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 142,220 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.70 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 30.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.14%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

