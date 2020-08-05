Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Shares Up 5.3% After Earnings Beat

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $56.56 and last traded at $55.93, 649,889 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 501,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.11.

The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Howard Hughes’s revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 1,749,072 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $102,600,563.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Creative Planning increased its position in Howard Hughes by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.4% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Howard Hughes by 165.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.09.

About Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.