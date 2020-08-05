HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $202.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $221.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $184.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS opened at $231.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.06 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $243.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total value of $556,976.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,087.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.90, for a total transaction of $1,971,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,514,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,086 shares of company stock worth $5,090,985 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,286,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,408,000 after buying an additional 113,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,329,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,001,000 after buying an additional 343,577 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 776,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,421,000 after buying an additional 550,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 719,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,832,000 after buying an additional 169,639 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.