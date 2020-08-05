Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €395.00 by Warburg Research

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) has been assigned a €395.00 ($443.82) price target by Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.13% from the company’s current price.

HYQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($179.78) price target on Hypoport and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €390.00 ($438.20) price target on Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of ETR:HYQ opened at €412.00 ($462.92) on Monday. Hypoport has a fifty-two week low of €205.50 ($230.90) and a fifty-two week high of €450.00 ($505.62). The business has a 50-day moving average of €408.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €349.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

