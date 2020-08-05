Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd (CVE:ICM) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 201,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 111,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of $4.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,955.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. It also explores for silver ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

