Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $61.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.08, but opened at $22.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Immunic shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 29,375 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Immunic from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

In other news, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $82,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $92,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $300.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

