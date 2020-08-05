Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Trading Up 2.5%

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103.50 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.27), approximately 174,731 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.24).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.35) target price on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $292.28 million and a P/E ratio of 10.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 23.81 and a current ratio of 23.81.

About Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

