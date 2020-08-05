India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Shares Up 2.1%

India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (LON:IGC)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.40 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 59.40 ($0.73), 83,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.20 ($0.72).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 million and a P/E ratio of -4.48.

India Capital Growth Fund Company Profile (LON:IGC)

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

