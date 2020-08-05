Indigo Exploration (CVE:ISS) Trading 13.6% Higher

Indigo Exploration Inc. (CVE:ISS)’s share price traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, 19,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 45,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $864,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

Indigo Exploration Company Profile (CVE:ISS)

International Samuel Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Lucifer Property, Mickey Davis Property, Grizzly Porphyry Property, and Williams Property which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

