Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total value of $113,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,061.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $105,632.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $93,272.00.

NASDAQ EA opened at $146.32 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $146.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.08 and a 200-day moving average of $116.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.96.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

