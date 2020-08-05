Insider Selling: General Electric (NYSE:GE) Director Sells 15,569,158 Shares of Stock

General Electric (NYSE:GE) Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GE stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.89. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 99.9% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Cfra lowered General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

