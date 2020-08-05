Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. Insmed has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.89. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Insmed by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after buying an additional 46,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,766,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after buying an additional 114,232 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.