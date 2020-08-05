International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.57) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 300 ($3.69). UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.34% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.08) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.61) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 460 ($5.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC set a GBX 425 ($5.23) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.40) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlns Grp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 376.25 ($4.63).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 175.40 ($2.16) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 222.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 329. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12 month low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 684 ($8.42).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

