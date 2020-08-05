Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) Trading 0.5% Higher

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.43, 290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

