Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWM) Trading 1.5% Higher

Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWM)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.92 and last traded at $55.83, 15,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,324% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50.

About Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWM)

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Mid Core Portfolio, formerly Powershares Dynamic Mid Cap Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dynamic Mid Cap Intellidex Index (the Mid Cap Intellidex). The Mid Cap Intellidex consists of 100 United States stocks selected by the AMEX (the Intellidex Provider).

