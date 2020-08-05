Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vivendi (VIV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vivendi (EPA: VIV) in the last few weeks:

7/31/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €27.50 ($30.90) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €30.90 ($34.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €32.00 ($35.96) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €26.00 ($29.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €38.00 ($42.70) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €30.90 ($34.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €25.00 ($28.09) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €30.90 ($34.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €26.00 ($29.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €38.00 ($42.70) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA:VIV opened at €23.50 ($26.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.17. Vivendi SA has a one year low of €16.85 ($18.93) and a one year high of €24.87 ($27.94).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

