Investors Buy Large Volume of Vapotherm Call Options (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,811 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 941% compared to the typical daily volume of 462 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VAPO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of -1.30.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 94.57% and a negative return on equity of 109.58%. The company had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 33,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $1,664,918.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,115.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,714 shares in the company, valued at $626,800.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,206 shares of company stock worth $1,793,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 52,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

