InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on InVitae from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. InVitae has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.16). InVitae had a negative net margin of 127.42% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that InVitae will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $34,402.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 6,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $114,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,863 shares of company stock valued at $4,261,151. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in InVitae by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,092,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,085 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in InVitae by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,043,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in InVitae during the 4th quarter valued at $19,577,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in InVitae by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,403,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in InVitae by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 135,318 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

