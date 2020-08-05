Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.73.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 97.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 208.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 117.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 38.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSE INVH opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.72, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.