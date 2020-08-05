iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ) Trading 4.2% Higher

iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.27, 12,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 244% from the average session volume of 3,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.