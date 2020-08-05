iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:PGM) Trading Up 2.4%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:PGM) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.47 and last traded at $45.47, approximately 404 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.