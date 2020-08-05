IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Trading Up 0.8%

IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.83, approximately 127,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 92,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

