iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX) Stock Price Up 0.8%

iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.66, approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.