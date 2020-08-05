iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXE) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.41 and last traded at $51.41, 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.49.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92.

