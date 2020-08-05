iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Shares Down 0.7%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.80 and last traded at $59.09, 611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 44,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.49.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73.

