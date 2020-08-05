Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ITRM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Iterum Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

ITRM stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.15. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.44. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

