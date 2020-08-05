Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 14,461 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.18% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 141.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 87.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $608.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $23.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 4.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.