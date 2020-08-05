Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 18,429 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,429 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 44.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

NYSE ELS opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.