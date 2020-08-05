Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 237 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $8,149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRO opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

