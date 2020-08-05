Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 23,769 Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,769 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 12.8% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 41.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 24.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 2.0% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 174,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 34.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JPC opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

