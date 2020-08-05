Jefferies Financial Group Comments on General Dynamics Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a report released on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $11.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.57.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $147.24 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in General Dynamics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,725 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 594.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,868,000 after buying an additional 1,338,415 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,966,000 after buying an additional 872,906 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,345,000 after buying an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $70,121,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.