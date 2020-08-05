Joel S. Marcus Sells 30,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,591,444.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ARE opened at $176.49 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 164,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,584,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 182,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,552,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,143,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 62.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

