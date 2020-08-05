John Victor Roos Sells 119 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $22,967.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $22,141.14.

On Friday, July 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.14, for a total transaction of $22,269.66.

On Friday, July 10th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $23,807.14.

On Friday, June 26th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $22,372.00.

On Friday, June 12th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $20,932.10.

On Friday, June 5th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $20,230.00.

On Friday, May 29th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.30, for a total value of $20,741.70.

On Friday, May 22nd, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total value of $21,015.40.

On Friday, May 15th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.65, for a total value of $19,950.35.

On Friday, May 8th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $20,581.05.

NYSE:CRM opened at $201.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,118.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $204.79.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 223.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 270,845 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,098,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in salesforce.com by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 197,945 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after acquiring an additional 48,144 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 59,675 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

