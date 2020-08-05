Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $38.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

