Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $38.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

