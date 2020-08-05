Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $44.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 82,285 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 109,744 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 221,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 708,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after buying an additional 77,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.