JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) to Neutral

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EKTAY. UBS Group cut ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised ELEKTA AB/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. ELEKTA AB/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

About ELEKTA AB/ADR

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

