Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at £108 by Jefferies Financial Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a £108 ($132.91) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £101.55 ($124.97) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,200 ($76.30) to GBX 9,000 ($110.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($129.21) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a £115 ($141.52) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £101 ($124.29) to £109 ($134.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £101.73 ($125.19).

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 8,514 ($104.77) on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.28 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,168 ($112.82). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,232.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

