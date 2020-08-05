Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KALA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.24.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.08% and a negative net margin of 1,578.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,874,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,135 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,890 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,956,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,917,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

