KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a report released on Sunday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XPO. Barclays upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.47.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $119,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.