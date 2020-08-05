Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sidoti cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. Kforce has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $647.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $335.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kforce will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $195,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 30,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $908,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,379. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

